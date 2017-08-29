Flights from Mumbai airport hit amid heavy rains

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

As incessant downpour lashed Mumbai, the city airport saw many flight disruptions since Tuesday morning, airport officials said. Due to heavy winds and downpour since morning, six to seven flights had to do go-arounds while landing, and four to five flights were diverted to nearby airports, including an Indigo Guwahati-Mumbai flight to Ahmadabad, airport officials said. The single runway of the airport was, however, functional. A Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson said there is an average delay of 35 minutes.

“Heavy rains and the strong winds have drastically reduced visibility to very low levels leading to diversions and go-arounds even though the main runway is open,” a Mumbai airport source told PTI.

Heavy rains lashed the city and adjoining Navi Mumbai and Thane regions, throwing life out of gear.

Suburban rail services were hit, including services of Central Railway-run harbour line, which connects CSMT to Panvel, remained suspended indefinitely since 11:30 am, railways officials said.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on the Eastern Freeway, Dr B R Ambedkar road, Western Express highway, said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

Traffic was also disrupted due to tree falls in western suburbs at MIDC Jogeshwari, Marol Maroshi, Ghatkopar east, Arora junction, Kurla depot, and Bhu Daji Lad museum in Byculla, he said.

Traffic personnel are on the job to regulate traffic, he said.

The Mumbai Police has tweeted that South-bound traffic towards Matunga has been diverted to Wadala due to water logging on Eastern Express Highway at Amar Mahal Junction, S G Barve Road and V N Purav Road in Chembur.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” in the next 24 to 48 hours in the western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and some other areas.

It has also informed government establishments, including airports, about it.

