‘Chased by mob’, BSES official dies in accident

The engineer was out for an anti-power theft drive (Express Photo) The engineer was out for an anti-power theft drive (Express Photo)

A BSES engineer died and four others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area Monday afternoon. The men were allegedly trying to flee from a mob, which started chasing them during an anti-power theft raid in the area. According to a BSES spokesperson, three BSES teams — accompanied by Delhi Police personnel — raided Jhul Jhuli village in Jaffarpur Kalan after a tip off about large-scale power theft in the locality. However, the teams were attacked by a mob and had to retreat. “The men, who were in their cars, were chased by bike-borne goons. In the ensuing melee, one of the cars rammed into a tree. Assistant engineer Abhimanyu Singh succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The injured — Bhim Singh (27), Yogender (25), Saurakh (24) and Irfan (22) — were referred to DDU Hospital for treatment. DCP (southwest) Surinder Kumar told The Indian Express that a case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) at Jafarpur Kalan police station: “We are looking into the sequence of events. A probe is on.” Police sources added that 26 police personnel accompanied the teams. “As per initial reports, no one was chasing them,” sources claimed. In June this year, a Delhi Police sub-inspector and three BSES employees were injured during stone-pelting by locals during an anti-power theft drive in outer Delhi’s Ranhola.

