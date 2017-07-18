‘Chased by mob’, BSES official dies in accident

Latest News
Assistant engineer Abhimanyu Singh succumbed to his injuries, BSES spokesperson said. However, the injured him Singh (27), Yogender (25), Saurakh (24) and Irfan (22) — were referred to DDU Hospital for treatment

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 18, 2017 3:52 am
BSES official, BSES Engineer Abhimanyu Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Delhi, Jaffarpur Kalan Area, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The engineer was out for an anti-power theft drive (Express Photo)
A BSES engineer died and four others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area Monday afternoon. The men were allegedly trying to flee from a mob, which started chasing them during an anti-power theft raid in the area. According to a BSES spokesperson, three BSES teams — accompanied by Delhi Police personnel — raided Jhul Jhuli village in Jaffarpur Kalan after a tip off about large-scale power theft in the locality. However, the teams were attacked by a mob and had to retreat. “The men, who were in their cars, were chased by bike-borne goons. In the ensuing melee, one of the cars rammed into a tree. Assistant engineer Abhimanyu Singh succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The injured — Bhim Singh (27), Yogender (25), Saurakh (24) and Irfan (22) — were referred to DDU Hospital for treatment. DCP (southwest) Surinder Kumar told The Indian Express that a case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) at Jafarpur Kalan police station: “We are looking into the sequence of events. A probe is on.” Police sources added that 26 police personnel accompanied the teams. “As per initial reports, no one was chasing them,” sources claimed. In June this year, a Delhi Police sub-inspector and three BSES employees were injured during stone-pelting by locals during an anti-power theft drive in outer Delhi’s Ranhola.

  1. R
    Ram
    Jul 18, 2017 at 4:42 am
    Thank god this BSES engineer is not a muslim! Also the mob chasing him not Hindu! Otherwise prest!tutes and award wapsi/'not in my name' thugs would have aded this one too to their list of lynchings....saying how muslims are being chased by Hindu mobs!
    Reply
