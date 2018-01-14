Chartered Accountants can rid the country of corruption: Prakash Javadekar

On the issue of freedom of universities, Prakash Javadekar said he believes that universities have freedom. On the issue of freedom of universities, Prakash Javadekar said he believes that universities have freedom.

“To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India by 2022, we have an agenda — rid the country of poverty, terrorism, casteism, communalism and corruption. Of these, eradicating corruption is the most important. And CAs play an important part in fulfilling this dream,” Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said during a two-day Conference of Chartered Accountants (CAs) in Pune on Saturday.

Javadekar, speaking on the need to revise the syllabus of universities, said, “Board of studies at the universities is expected to revise and update their syllabus at least once in two years. But this is not happening. Instead of revising and updating the syllabus, they are more involved in politics and elections. This lethargic approach won’t work. The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have decided to come up with a model curriculum… students can’t be deprived of latest education. If universities are not revising and updating their syllabus on their own, they can adopt this model curriculum.”

On the issue of freedom of universities, he said he believes that universities have freedom. However, he added, universities will have to change their way of working and keep their syllabus up-to-date with global standards. “Students can’t be deprived of the latest, quality education,” he said.

The conference, organised by the Pune chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), also saw delegations from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in attendance. “Students need to have a dialogue with the foreign delegations, they should learn from each other,” Javadekar said addressing the delegations.

