Charred body recovered from Thane

A body charred beyond recognition was found concealed beneath stones near a roadside drain here, district police said today. According to PI RK Jadhav of Vashind Police station, the body was recovered from Waghdaya nullah of Shai village yesterday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the body is of a youngster aged between 20-25. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a male or female, he said. Police suspect that the victim was done to death by unknown assailants, who then burnt the body using tyres and wood.

An offence under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons and further investigation is underway, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now