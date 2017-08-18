Sobhraj on hunger strike demanding early court hearing

Sobhraj’s application, sent to the French Embassy in Kathmandu, states that his plea for early release has been pending for over four months and according to rules in Nepal, the order on such pleas has to be decided within two months. Sobhraj’s application, sent to the French Embassy in Kathmandu, states that his plea for early release has been pending for over four months and according to rules in Nepal, the order on such pleas has to be decided within two months.

Charles Sobhraj, the serial killer lodged inside Kathmandu jail since 2003, has gone on hunger strike demanding early hearing of his petition in the Nepal Supreme Court. Known as the Bikini Killer and serving a life term in Kathmandu after his arrest from a casino in Nepal, Sobhraj moved the apex court early this month stating that he would begin a hunger strike if he was not given an early hearing.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Vedprasad Kharen, jailor at the Kathmandu prison, said, “Sobhraj is on hunger strike since Wednesday (August 16) demanding early hearing of his petition. The court has given him a date in September, but he wants the schedule to be changed.”

Sobhraj’s application, sent to the French Embassy in Kathmandu, states that his plea for early release has been pending for over four months and according to rules in Nepal, the order on such pleas has to be decided within two months. “Further, during the pendency of the petition, I have been suffering from a major heart disease requiring an open heart surgery of the replacement of heart left valve and a repair of the right valve..,” Sobhraj’s letter dated August 4, 2017, states.

Citing his medical history and age, the 73-year-old wrote, “…I am very conscious that due to my chronic heart disease and condition after the recent heart surgery, with each day on hunger strike, I will run the risk of death but I am ready to take this risk while seeking justice against injustice.” He stated that medical papers submitted with his application would show that during the surgery, his heart was made to stop for 84 minutes and then revived.

According to officials, Sobhraj has had a cardiac condition for a while, and he was hoping to make this a ground for his early release from jail for surgery in Paris as he is a French national.

Earlier, he had approached the Nepal Supreme Court for better dietary allowance. “I am feeling weak and am always breathless. I have come to hospital on a wheelchair. If I survive the surgery, I will again appeal for an early release and have made many plans for what I will do once I am back in Paris,” he had told The Indian Express.

