Chargesheet released by BJP is a bundle of lies: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday termed the charges levelled by BJP against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, in the form of a booklet, as a “bundle of lies.”

“The charges levelled in the form of a booklet, which BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and B S Yeddyurappa released today, is a bundle of lies.. There is no truth in it and utterly false,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The “chargesheet” released on Thursday in the form of a booklet was prepared by the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Jagdish Shettar.

It lists the “failures” of various departments and seeks to point out the level to which the state government has kept up its promises, as it completes four years in office.

Responding to Yeddyurappa’s charges on the law and order situation in the state, Parameshwara alleged that it is instead in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, there is absolute failure of law and order, as the crime rate in those states was far more than Karnataka.

On Yeddyurappa’s allegation that there was no honest effort by the state government to prevent farmers’ suicide, Parameshwara retorted that the central government, instead have not been able to provide succour to farmers.

Reacting to BJP’s charge that loans taken by the state government were the highest compared to any of its predecessors, Parameshwara said it is utterly false as state was well within financial discipline.

