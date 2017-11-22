Chargesheet against Iqbal Kaskar, six others in extortion case

Iqbal Kaskar being taken into custody. (Source: Express Photo) Iqbal Kaskar being taken into custody. (Source: Express Photo)

The Thane police Tuesday filed a 1,670-page chargesheet against Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and six others in the extortion case in which he was arrested last month. The seven have been charged under the stringent MCOCA.

“They have primarily been booked on charges of running an extortion racket and threatening people,” said an officer linked to the probe. As evidence, he said, the police attached copies of the call data records and statements of witnesses proving the accused had extorted four flats and Rs 30 lakh from the complainant.

During investigation, the police said, the extorted money was sent to Chhota Shakeel through hawala network by Borivali-based matka king Pankaj Gangar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App