Charges framed against Areeb Majeed  

Areeb Majeed (File Photo) Areeb Majeed (File Photo)

A SPECIAL court has framed charges against Kalyan youth Areeb Majeed for alleged terrorist acts in Iraq and Syria. Majeed along with three others — Saheen Tanki, Fahad Shaikh and Aman Tandel — had allegedly travelled to Baghdad to join terrorist organisation Islamic State. Majeed and the others had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy during June to November 2014 to ‘commit terrorist acts in the name of jihad in Iraq and Syria’. “…and (they) aided and abetted each other by agreeing to commit terrorist acts and joining a terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,” the court order while framing charges reads.

“That you (Majeed) accused along with absconding accused during the period of June 2014 to November 2014 actively took part in the war against the government of Iraq and Syria, the countries which are in peace with the government of India, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 125 Indian Penal Code,” the court said. Under section 125 IPC, Majeed will be tried for waging a war against any asiatic power in alliance with the government of India, for which the maximum punishment is life. Majeed has also been charged with sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy)of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court also said that the men actively took part in various terrorist acts including Fidayeen attacks against Iraqi, Syrian and Kurdish forces with the intention to strike terror in the minds of people.The NIA has alleged that Majeed and the three wanted accused boarded an Etihad Airways flight in May 2014 for Abu Dhabi and travelled to Baghdad along with a group for a religious pilgrimage. After reaching Baghdad, the men allegedly separated from the travel group to join IS. Majeed, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty.

The court had earlier dropped section 20 of UAPA against Majeed which means that he cannot be tried for being a member of a terrorist organisation. The NIA has challenged this before the Bombay High Court. The plea is pending.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now