Charges against Jay Shah can be probed only after prima facie evidence: RSS

In its first reaction to allegations that some businesses of Jay Shah, son of BJP chief Amit Shah, grew exponentially after the party came to power at the Centre, the RSS on Thursday said allegations can be probed only after it was established that there is prima facie evidence (of wrongdoing).

“Kisi bhi brashtachar ke aarop me jo awashyak inquiry hoti hai wo ho, us hisab se karyawahi jo hoti hai wo ho, (necessary inquiry should be held whenever there is an allegation of corruption, accordingly whatever action is required should be taken),” senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale said responding to a question on the organisation’s stand on allegations of corruption against the BJP chief’s son.

The RSS leader was briefing reporters about the three-day All India Karyakari Mandal meet of the RSS that began here on Thursday.

The RSS joint general secretary, however, hastened to add that “aur aarop prima facie siddha hone ke bad hi kar sakte hai” (and inquiry can be initiated only after there is prima facie evidence (of wrongdoing). When asked if he felt there is prima facie evidence, the RSS leader said it was up to the accusers to prove the allegations.

