Charge sheet filed in case of killings of six cops in Kashmir

Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in the case of killings of six policemen including an SHO in Achabal of south Kashmir last year, and claimed that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were involved in it. “An SIT (special investigation team) was formed which filed a comprehensive charge sheet against four accused before a Sessions Court in Anantnag,” a police official said.

Achabal SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar and five others were killed in the attack on June 15, 2017. The police official said that during the investigation of the case, it was established that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, headed by Bashir Lashkari, were involved in the attack. “Lashkari was killed along with another accused Abu Maz in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on July 1 last year,” the official said.

He said the other accused in the case are Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was arrested by the police in July last year; Mohammad Ashraf Wani alias Molvi, a resident of Anantnag; Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Dialgam; Mehraj-ud-din Bangroo alias Asif, a resident of Srinagar; Sahir Ahmad Makroo, a resident of Bijbehara; and Zeenatul Islam, a resident of Shopian.

“On the basis of evidence collected during the course of the investigation, the complicity of the accused persons was established, of whom two – Sandeep Kumar and Mohammad Ashraf Wani – were arrested in the instant case,” the official said, adding that the other four were on the run. The charge sheet has been filed against the absconding accused.

