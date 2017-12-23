Charan Singh’s birth anniversary: Eye on 2019, Opposition parties gear up to meet on farmers’ issues

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is hosting the event and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, recently disqualified from the Rajya Sabha, is the convener of the programme where the parties are expected to target the NDA government on farmers’ issues. (Representational Image) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is hosting the event and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, recently disqualified from the Rajya Sabha, is the convener of the programme where the parties are expected to target the NDA government on farmers’ issues. (Representational Image)

With an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections, leaders of various Opposition parties such as the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are set to share the stage in New Delhi on Saturday to initiate formation of a “non-BJP” group.

The occasion will be the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is hosting the event and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, recently disqualified from the Rajya Sabha, is the convener of the programme where the parties are expected to target the NDA government on farmers’ issues.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and Rajya Sabha member and SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav are likely to attend the programme, to which top leaders of the NCP, RJD, JD(S), TMC, CPI and CPM have been invited.=

Sources said the BSP too was contacted but organisers were not hopeful of seeing any representation from the party. “Sharadji is the convener and he tried, but you know the BSP,” said an RLD leader.

Sources in the RLD said the programme will be a platform to initiate formation of a “non-BJP group” and it will be started with targeting the NDA government on farmers’ issues. “The efforts will be initiated to create an atmosphere so that all thes parties contest the next Lok Sabha elections unitedly against BJP,” said a leader.

RLD national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said, “The distress of farmers is the main debating point at this time and we will use it to question the present government on its anti-farmer policies. Our campaign will be based on farmers’ issues.”

Chaudhary admitted that the aim will be ensure that the parties join hands for the general elections.

RLD, JD(S) and JD(U) had last year taken a similar initiative with the SP to contest the UP elections in alliance but the effort failed. The JD(U) later decided to not contest UP polls and RLD contested separately. The SP and the Congress contested the Assembly polls in alliance.

