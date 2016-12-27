Char Dham project a tribute to Kedarnath flash flood victims: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Dehradun. (Source: ANI) PM Modi in Dehradun. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the inauguration of the Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during the flash floods in Uttarakhand. Addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun, the Prime Minister said the Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand.

WATCH | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Char Dham Highway Development Programme

“Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here?” he said. Prime Minister Modi said the huge turnout of the people is indicative of the results of the upcoming elections in the state.

“When someone leaves for Badrinath or Kedarnath Yatra, they keep 2-3 days as buffer because of uncertainties on the trip. A pilgrims mind should be free of any worries, but here the people are continuously thinking about what will happen next. Now because of this highway, the ‘yatra’ will become easy. The previous governments could not do anything to provide facilities for this,” he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi said the previous governments could not even fulfil the basic needs of people. “Gone are those days when the public could be befooled. Politicians should understand that people now know everything,” he said.

“I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath and Badrinath yatra, you will remember this government and (Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari like Shravan is remembered,” he added.

WATCH | Char Dham Project A Tribute To Uttarakhand Flash Flood Victims: PM Modi

The project will allow uninterrupted access for pilgrims to the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri which bore the brunt of devastating floods in 2013.

To enhance road safety, the all-weather roads will have tunnels, bridges and flyovers.