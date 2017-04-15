Latest News
Chant ‘Yogi Yogi’ or leave UP, read hoardings in Meerut

The hoardings have also come up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the District Commissioner.

By: PTI | Meerut | Published:April 15, 2017 5:30 pm
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM, Up chief minster, Yogi, Yogi chanting, UP yogi chanting, Meerut, meerut rally, Meerut hoardings Yogi, Hindu Yuva Vahini, narendra odi, PM Modi, UP news, india news, indan express news UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Hoardings declaring that people should chant “Yogi Yogi” if they wanted to live in Uttar Pradesh have been put up across the city purportedly by the district unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. The hoardings have also come up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the District Commissioner.

They carry photographs of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and Neeraj Sharma Panchali, who claims to be the district unit chief of the youth brigade founded by Yogi Adityanath.

“Pradesh mein rehna hai to Yogi Yogi kehna hai (Chant Yogi Yogi if you want to live in the state),” reads one such hoarding.

Senior Superintendent of Police J Ravindra Gaur told PTI that he has asked for a detailed report in the matter from the local intelligence unit.

“Only after we get the report a case can be registered and action taken,” he said.

When contacted, Nagendra Pratap Singh, a member of the state unit of the Yuva Vahini, however, said Panchali was removed from the post of district unit chief a month ago and that “he was indulging in such acts to defame the organisation”.

  1. M
    Mahender Goriganti
    Apr 15, 2017 at 5:37 pm
    It OK & nothing wrong and appropriate to replace junk goods of past.
    Reply

