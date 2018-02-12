Chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to avoid natural disasters, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader tells farmers 

BJP leader Ramesh Saxena said farmers should chant the Hanuman Chalisa everyday for an hour to prevent any natural calamity. (Source: ANI) BJP leader Ramesh Saxena said farmers should chant the Hanuman Chalisa everyday for an hour to prevent any natural calamity. (Source: ANI)

In a bizarre remark, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh has urged farmers to chant Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn, to fight against natural calamities.

“Mera ye dava hai ki agar har gaon me ek ghante Hanuman Chalisa ka pratidin aap logon ne paath kar liya to is prakritik aapda se nipta jaa sakta hai. Isiliye punah yuva saathiyon se nivedan hai ki pratidin 1 ghanta, 5 dinon tak, Hanuman Chalisa ka paath karein (I can guarantee that if every village chants the Hanuman Chalisa for one hour everyday, we can avoid natural disasters, I appeal to the youth to chant the Hanuman Chalisa for one hour over the next five days,” Ramesh Saxena was quoted as saying by ANI.

Citing that experts have predicted adverse climatic condition over the next four-five days, the former MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore constituency said farmers should chant the Hanuman Chalisa everyday for an hour to prevent any natural calamity.

His comments come in the wake of the IMD’s advisory that thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm may develop over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday, unseasonal hailstorm and heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra claimed a farmer’s life and damaged various crops. According to state government officials, two women were also injured in rain-related incidents. Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed and Jalna districts witnessed the untimely spell of rain and hailstorm.

