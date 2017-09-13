‘Changing political scenario’ made NSUI ‘NOTA se bhi chhota’ in JNU

“With Kanhaiya Kumar and others being put behind bars, the entire campus has now been polarised between the Left and the Right. This is where we have lost out,” said NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta. “With Kanhaiya Kumar and others being put behind bars, the entire campus has now been polarised between the Left and the Right. This is where we have lost out,” said NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta.

“NOTA se bhi chhota.” As the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union results were announced on Sunday, this joke — cracked at the expense of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — started doing the rounds. The organisation had polled 728 votes, below 1,512 polled for NOTA.

Days later, as the student wing of the Congress tried to make sense of the debacle in the polls — where the Left Unity stood first, followed by ABVP and BAPSA — two reasons were cited: The “changing political scenario” in JNU and “internal problems”.

Unlike Delhi University, JNU has never been a stronghold for the NSUI. But between 2012 and 2014, the body was seen as an alternative to Left politics. However, things changed after the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, and the “polarisation between the Left and the Right” started to make the NSUI “redundant”, student leaders said. This year, its vote share in JNU was 3%.

Moreover, the February 9, 2016 event, following which Kanhaiya Kumar and others faced sedition charges, went against the party. “With Kanhaiya Kumar and others being put behind bars, the entire campus has now been

polarised between the Left and the Right. This is where we have lost out,” said NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta.

Along with this, the growth of organisation such as the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA) also hurt the body.

“With BAPSA coming into being, the SC/ST/OBC votes, which were traditional NSUI ‘floating votes’, have gone to them,” said Vikas, NSUI’s JNU president. BAPSA came up in 2014 and fought their first election in 2015. Since then, they have consistently stood third.

Some within the organisation also spoke of “internal issues”. For instance, the internal elections took place only 10 days before this year’s JNUSU polls. “The internal election should have been be done in the last semester, but it was done a only a few days before the JNUSU elections. In this process, we lost the chance of consolidating votes. In campuses like JNU, this is very important,” said a senior NSUI volunteer, who has been in the organisation and the campus for the last six years.

Another reason, some said, was the focus on the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Since 2013, the NSUI has been losing their stronghold to the ABVP, and desperately wants to change things this year.

“There is a prioritisation (for DU). But once DUSU elections get over, the organisation will do an intense review,” said Gupta.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App