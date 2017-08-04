Change working style to understand changing face of politics: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday directed a group of BJP parliamentarians to change their style of functioning to understand the changing face of Indian politics. The Prime Minister met MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Telangana and Tamil Nadu at his residence and explained them the benefits of various government schemes such as Mudra, crop insurance and soil health card.

In the meeting, the parliamentarians from the ruling party also expressed concerns about cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and said there was a need for policy guidelines on it, an official statement quoted Modi as saying. Recent attacks on BJP and RSS workers in the southern states were also raised by the MPs at the meeting.

In addition, the MPs also gave their suggestions on various welfare schemes such as Ujjawala and skill development. The MPs from the northeastern states expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi for the speedy relief work during floods in the region.

This was Modi’s ninth and the last meeting with BJP MPs at his residence during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

With PTI inputs

