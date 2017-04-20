Change work culture, make people feel secure: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to cops

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Asserting that the rule of law was the top priority of his government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to change its work style so as to make the common people feel secure. The chief minister, who reviewed a presentation by the state’s Home, Vigilance and Jails department late last night, expressed unhappiness over the working of the anti-corruption wing of the state police and ordered its reorganisation.

He also directed that a toll-free number be provided to common people for lodging complaints in corruption cases. “There is a need to improve the image of the police in the eyes of the people and it should be such that people feel secure while criminals feel the fear,” an official spokesman said quoting the chief minister.

Adityanath directed officials to launch of a drive against mafia and also asked them to ensure that those who provide information on ‘Dial 100’ were not subjected to harassment. Stressing on effective check on corruption in all cells of the police and identification of staff members having links with criminals and anti-social elements, the chief minister asked for a direct dialogue between police and people and taking note of even minor incident and prompt action on them.

He also stressed on corruption-free and transparent recruitment in the police force, construction of new police thanas and prompt action in cases of terror, acid attack and arocities, the spokesman added. The chief minister cautioned the officials of the jails department against any leniency towards notorious criminals and said that they should not be allowed to use medical treatment as excuse.

The chief minister also said same food should be given to all convicts — petty criminals or mafia dons — lodged in jails and ordered foolproof arrangement of installing mobile phone jammers, the spokesman added.

