Change name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati: Subramanian Swamy

Recalling his connection with Ahmedabad and calling himself a “son-in-law” of Gujarat as he is married to a Parsi, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded changing the name of the city to Karnavati.

Swamy was in Vadodara on Sunday to attend an event organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad.

“I am the son-in-law of Gujarat. My wife is a Parsi. My father was a chief secretary here when Gujarat was separated from Maharashtra. I have studied in Ahmedabad,” said Swamy, establishing a connection with the state.

He went on to ask: “When are you not changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati? When Narendra Modi was chief minister, he had written to the Centre (regarding this), and had said that they were not giving the permission. Now, he is in the Centre. What is the delay for?”

Further elaborating his long connection with Gujarat, he added on a lighter note, “During emergency, I had come to Gujarat many a times to escape from being caught because Janta Dal government was in power here. (At that time) Narendra Modi would take me out for ice cream every evening and I became fat.”

On the event’s discourse topic, India and International Terrorism, Swamy said that the problem is mostly in the countries, which have a majority Muslim population. He supported his statement citing examples of Muslim invaders.

About India, Swamy said all Indians have a common DNA. “Every Indian, whether he lives in Kashmir or Kanyakumari, has the same DNA. We do not have a problem that Muslims pray to Allah and follow Islam… We are all Dravidians and our ancestors are same. There cannot be any compromise on the culture of India.”

Swamy then slammed a Pakistani military court decision of sentencing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. “If they hang Kulbhushan Jadhav, we must separate Balochistan from Pakistan,” the BJP leader added.

