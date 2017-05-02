Change mindset, we are in ruling party now: Yogi Adityanath at BJP meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with dupety chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya and party’s senior leader Om Mathur at party organised state excutive meet in Lucknow on monday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with dupety chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya and party’s senior leader Om Mathur at party organised state excutive meet in Lucknow on monday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

In the first state executive meeting of the BJP after it formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath told cadres on Monday that they should not take the law in their hands and should change their mindset as the party is now in power. In the opening address of the two-day meet that started in Lucknow Monday, Adityanath said, “When we speak about not letting others take the law into their hands, we too should not take the law into our hands.”

Adityanath asked party leaders to inform the government if they spotted anything wrong. “If there is any loophole, the government will remove that. We will never let your sentiments get hurt. But we will have to change our mindset too. Now we are not in the Opposition, but the ruling party,” he said.

The remarks came soon after BJP and Bajrang Dal workers clashed with police in Saharanpur and Agra, triggering criticism from the Opposition. Recently, senior RSS functionaries held a coordination meeting with the government where they expressed concern about the “honour” of the cadres.

Adityanath said the formation of the BJP government in UP marked the beginning of a movement to eliminate the politics of caste, nepotism and appeasement and only the politics of nationalism and development will stay.

State BJP president and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party will not make any compromise on the honour of the workers, but the workers too should ensure that any act against the government does not succeed.

Adityanath said when illegal slaughterhouses were being closed, some people had met him and expressed concern over employment and health issues. “I said we are completely vegetarian, we do not eat onion and garlic, but are we less stronger than you? Most members in my cabinet are vegetarian and they work from 7 am to 1 am. Are you calling them weak?” he said.

