Change in Surrogacy Laws: US couples may now get back embryos kept in Mumbai hospital

Two US-based couples may now be able to take back their embryos kept in a hospital in Mumbai, with government officials confirming that this could be allowed subject to a no-objection certificate from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The hospital had earlier refused to return the embryos citing the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, that banned surrogacy for foreign couples. As import and export of embryos was also banned according to the Bill, the couples had moved the Bombay High Court in 2016. The court had then told them to approach the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), or the export cell, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce, fixing a deadline for the DGFT to decide on the issue.

The court had said the authority could “make an exception”, and suggested that the arm of the government agency should take a humanitarian view on this. According to officials in the DGFT, they have now written to the couples’ lawyer Vikrant Sabne informing him that such a permission to the couples for export of their embryos could be granted subject to an NOC from the ICMR.

“We have written to the lawyer and marked a letter to the ICMR too. We had a discussion with the ICMR on this issue and decided that the relevant permission can be granted. The couples through their lawyer will now have to approach the ICMR for the required NOC to do so,” said a senior official in the DGFT.

Confirming the receipt of this letter, Sabne said he could not divulge more details as the matter was sub judice. Sources, meanwhile, said the ICMR had been approached for the NOC.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court headed by Justice A S Oka had earlier directed the Central government to explain the reason for the delay in taking a decision despite repeated representations from the couples. One of the couples looking to have a child through surrogacy in India had made eight embryos and sent them by a special courier (in a frozen state). All the embryos are now in a hospital at Powai in Mumbai.

In April 2015, the ICMR had given NOC for the import of frozen embryos from the US. Accordingly, they were sent to India. Meanwhile, in November 2015, the Government of India announced a change in its surrogacy policy. The couple then urged the hospital authorities to return their embryos, but the latter refused citing the new rules.

“This is an extraordinary situation. You should apply your mind as it was earlier permissible but was no longer allowed due to change in law. Take a humanitarian view of the matter,” another division bench of the HC had earlier said.