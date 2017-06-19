Change in short: From the states

JHARKHAND

Land registration fee for women: Re 1

The government has fixed Re 1 as nominal registration fee for the purchase of property or land worth up to Rs 50 lakh registered in the name of women. According to guidelines, women can utilise this opportunity once but will not be entitled to the benefit if the property is jointly registered with a male member. However, the scheme covers women registering property jointly with other women. Officials say the scheme will particularly benefit women’s self-help groups that want to open business establishments.

GUJARAT

Underground waste system soon

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has cleared an underground waste collection system covering 84 locations, and started working on a bin that will be placed in a large pit and look like a letter box overground. This system was first set up at Haldwani in Uttarakhand. Once 70 per cent of each bin is filled, sensors fitted inside will alert a control room that will send a vehicle with a crane to lift the container, empty it and place it back. Each unit, which can collect up to 1.5 tonnes of garbage, costs over Rs 6 lakh.

