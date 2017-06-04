Change in people’s mindset BJP govt’s biggest achievement, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Goa chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday called a “change in people’s mindset” as the BJP government’s biggest achievement. He said that the time is near when the people of the country will respond to anti-nationals and those who are against nationalism.

In an interactive session with BJP spokesman Sambit Patra in Goa, Parrikar chose to respond to the last question: “Why is the Modi government not taking any action against anti-nationals?” Parrikar responded: “Let me tell you. This government and Modi’s biggest achievement is the change that has been brought in the way the country thinks.’’ He cited an example. “1964 was the year of the famine. Our Lal Bahadur Shastri, who we know for the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan… asked people to avoid one meal a week. There was no problem of obesity those days… I was nine years old then,” Parrikar said.

“I still remember many people gladly took it as a national duty and started fasting once a week.’’ He added that some people started doing it on Monday. “Some on Bhagwan Shankar ka din or Bhagwan Hanuman. Once a week means 15 per cent. 14.5 per cent saving food is what was required for the country.’’ He said that many, who started fasting that year, continue to fast even today.

“I saw this mindset change, thinking in the interest of the nation as one’s own duty in 1964-65.’’ Parrikar said that he saw it again last year. “When Modiji appealed for gas subsidy to be given up voluntarily, two crore people gave away the annual benefit… After Shastri, 50 years later there is a change in mindset.’’ Parrikar then chose to equate this change with the movement, which will “go against those anti nationals”.

“Those who are against the nation. People will stop them,” he said before moving to another example of surgical strikes. “Mindset changes a lot. Surgical strike is not an easy decision. Some news media was asking me what is my highpoint in my life, I said surgical strike. Because Myanmar was mentioned again today. At that time, officially nothing was declared. Insurgents were taken care of.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App