Chandrasekhar Rath, doyen of Odia literature, passes away

Chandrasekhar Rath (Photo: ANI) Chandrasekhar Rath (Photo: ANI)

The doyen of Odia literature Chandrasekhar Rath passed away here at a private hospital on Friday, his family members said. He was 89 and is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. The eminent writer breathed his last while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Born on October 17, 1929 at Malapada village in Balangir district, the writer was nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. Rath was conferred with several awards, including Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award and Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, for his contribution in the field of literature.

Governor of Odisha S C Jamir expressed grief over the passing away of the noted writer. He had enriched Odia literature with his many invaluable creations that received readers’ admiration, the governor said.

The governor described his demise as a great loss to Odia literature. Jamir also conveyed deep condolences to bereaved family members. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and people from all walks of life paid tributes to Rath after his body arrived at his residence in the city.

“All of us are grieved by the sad demise of the eminent litterateur. He will be remembered by his fans and admirers,” said Patnaik. Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, and many ministers of the Odisha government also condoled the death of Chandrasekhar Rath.

