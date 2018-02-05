Disproportionate assets case: Chandrakant Kavlekar seeks more time to appear before ACB

  • Associate Sponsor
"Kavlekar had been summoned at 11 am Monday, but he has sought more time due to the Assembly session which is beginning this month," said Priyanka Kashyap, Superintendent of Police (ACB)

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: February 5, 2018 3:57 pm
Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar (facebook)
Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar didn’t appear before the state Anti-Corruption Branch officials, who had summoned him in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him. “Kavlekar had been summoned at 11 am Monday, but he has sought more time due to the Assembly session which is beginning this month,” said Priyanka Kashyap, Superintendent of Police (ACB).

The ACB is yet to decide whether to issue him a fresh summons or wait till the session gets over, she told PTI. The ACB filed a First Information Report against Kavlekar in September 2017 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 4 crore.

Police had filed a case against the Congress leader under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2012 following media reports about his alleged involvement in an illegal allotment of plots.

The ACB started an inquiry into Kavlekar’s assets, including some properties in Kerala, in the same year and submitted a preliminary report to the government in 2013. Last year, police conducted searches at various places including his house at Betul in South Goa, and claimed to have recovered ‘matka’ gambling slips. Subsequently, a case under the anti-gambling act was also registered against him.

