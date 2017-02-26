Chandrababu’s son Nara Lokesh likely to contest MLC election

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is expected to be made a member of the state Legislative Council, in a prelude to his possible induction into the AP Cabinet. Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo, at its meeting held here today, proposed that Lokesh be elected as an MLC under the MLAs’ quota in the election scheduled to be held on March 20, a party leader said.

“The list of candidates will be announced tomorrow,” TDP’s politburo members Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and K Srinivasulu said. For sometime now, there has been talk of Lokesh’s possible induction into the state Cabinet.

Lokesh, currently the TDP general secretary, is not a member of either the Legislative Council or the Assembly. Since there are no vacancies in the 176-member Assembly, the only option available for him is to get elected to the Council. Now is possibly the only chance for him to become a legislator before the tenure of this government ends in May 2019.