Chandrababu Naidu: Special status Andhra’s right, will continue fight

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday said Special Category Status is the state’s right and that they will continue to fight for it. Speaking at the frame installation ceremony of the KIA motors plant at Yerramanchi village of Anantapur district, Naidu said that in the last three-and-a-half years, Andhra Pradesh achieved a lot of growth, but it would have done much better had all the promises made in Parliament and assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, were fulfilled and implemented.

This is the first time Naidu directly raised the special status issue after accepting the special package announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in September last year. As he spoke at the event, several persons, learnt to be YSRCP supporters, interrupted him, before security personnel took them away.

“Special Category Status is our right and it should be given to us. We were assured of it but unfortunately many things have not been fulfilled or implemented. We fought for our rights and we will continue to fight until we get what is rightfully ours,’’ Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said that after the state’s bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was given a raw deal and it is encountering problems. “It is the responsibility of the Centre to implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and fulfil the promises made, including giving the Special Category Status to AP,’’ he said.

The ruling TDP has been forced to take a tough stand on the special category status issue after the Opposition YSRCP has stepped up its campaign.

