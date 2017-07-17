Chandrababu Naidu ‘intimidation’ remarks: YSR Congress meets EC chief, alleges corruption in by-poll

Naidu had told party leaders to tell voters not to use the infrastructure provided by the government if it would not vote for the TDP. (File Photo) Naidu had told party leaders to tell voters not to use the infrastructure provided by the government if it would not vote for the TDP. (File Photo)

Members of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress) on Monday approached Chief Election Commissioner A K Jyoti over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘intimidating remarks’ in Nandyala. A delegation of MPs urged the CEC to withdraw recognition of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), asserting that the ruling party is using ‘illegal’ means to win the by-polls. They further accused him of ‘buying’ MLC seats in Telangana for Rs 50 lakh. The leaders also submitted audio-visual ‘evidence’ of TDP MLA Revanth Reddy being caught red-handed.

“We complained to the Election Commission with proof and requested him to conduct elections as soon as possible. We also requested the EC to deploy central government forces,” MP YV Subba Reddy said. MP Mithun Reddy added, “This is absolutely unacceptable, unethical and unconstitutional. We have asked the EC to look into it and the EC has assured that necessary steps will be taken. Such brazen misuse of power will not be tolerated.”

While addressing a private function in Nandyala in Kurnool, Naidu had told party leaders to tell voters not to use the infrastructure provided by the government if they would not vote for the TDP. “Tell them not to use the good roads that my government has built and ask them not to accept the pensions that we are giving if they do not want to vote for TDP. They want to enjoy all the benefits extended by the TDP Government but don’t support it? Ask them why? It is your responsibility to educate the people about all the schemes and benefits we are providing and ensuring that people are with us and vote for us. If people don’t like TDP or the TDP Government then tell them not to use the roads or take pensions.” Read more here.

The Nandyala by-polls are expected to be conducted in August. The seat fell vacant due to the death of MLA Bhuma Nagireddy.

