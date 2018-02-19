Chandrababu Naidu dismisses demand for no-trust motion against Modi govt

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday brushed aside the YSR Congress’ demand that the TDP move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the special category status issue, saying the BJP enjoys “full majority”. The main opposition YSR Congress and the Jana Sena wanted the TDP, a constituent of the NDA, to move the no-trust motion demanding that the Centre grant the special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

YSRC president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy even announced that his party would move the no-trust motion if the TDP did not do so.

“Does he (Jagan) have head and tail? If you move a no-confidence motion, they (BJP) have majority. It will be defeated and you can’t talk anything for six months on the issue,” Naidu told reporters at the Polavaram project site this afternoon.

“First there should be a debate…We have to muster support…Injustice was done (to AP) right inside Parliament…now we are demanding justice from the same Parliament,” he said.

“When our Minister (Y S Chowdary) demanded in Parliament that justice be done to the state, they (YSRC) demanded his dismissal (citing rules and procedures). Now they are talking about no-confidence,” the TDP chief said.

Naidu said Reddy’s demand was aimed at cornering the TDP on the special category status issue. “We are also part of India. When I say that, they (YSRC) say we will run away by resigning (from Parliament) or moving a no-confidence motion (sic).

“Without understanding that and Parliamentary procedures and traditions, he (Reddy) wants to show he took an upper hand and cornered TDP and government. What is that you cornered? People are watching everything,” Naidu said.

The chief minister said his government would take the lead to secure the rights of Andhra Pradesh from the Centre. “Let them come with us and cooperate. But they are asking us to follow them. Who are they? What’s their history?” he questioned. The ties between the BJP and TDP came under severe strain recently after the southern party alleged meagre allocations to AP projects in the Union Budget 2018-19.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App