Chandrababu Naidu appeals to Andhra youth: Don’t equate Jallikattu with special status issue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to AP youth not to compare the special status to AP issue with Jallikattu. Referring to the proposed torch procession in Visakhapatnam on January 26 in support of special status to state by a few youth leaders, the chief minister appealed to youth not to tarnish the image of Visakhapatnam. He expressed surprise over comparing the Jallikattu issue with the state’s special status issue, and added that those who are responsible for bifurcation of the state started writing letters to him seeking special status. He said that he accepted special package to protect the interests of state and there is no question of compromise with the Centre.

The chief minister said some leaders are unable to digest the development in the state and trying to create unrest on one pretext or other. The proposal to hold a candlelight march at Vizag beach is doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social networking sites.

The CM also appealed to protesting farmers in Srikakulam over the Vamsadhara irrigation project not panic as land would not be acquired forcibly, and adequate compensation would be paid as per 2013 Land Acquisition rules. He added there will be not be any injustice to any single farmer. He appealed to the farmers not to get panic and the required budget would be released soon and said the senior officials concerned were instructed to this effect.

Speaking at the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi today, the CM said that the state government would protect the interests of all the displaced farmers of the project and he termed the problem as a failure of district administration. The state government has issued a GO on June 2, 2016 after discussing with farmers over compensation, but the district officials have failed to implement the orders, he said. He expressed concern over delay in implementation of the GO. He appealed to the farmers to extend cooperation for development of the Srikakulam district. He said some people are trying to create hurdles to the project due to lack of awareness.

