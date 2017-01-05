Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 100 crore reward for anyone from Andhra who wins Nobel Prize

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a reward of Rs 100 crore to anybody who becomes a Nobel Prize winner from the state. Naidu was speaking at the National Children’s Science Congress at Sri Padmavathi Women’s University in Tirupati.

He advised children to enjoy the work they do and work hard to accomplish it. “Small innovations will lead to great discoveries,” he said on Wednesday. On the occasion, Naidu also felicitated 2015 Nobel Prize Winner for Physics Prof Takaaki Kajita of Japan.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary also spoke at the event.