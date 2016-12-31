Chandni Chowk traders going digital post note ban: Harsh Vardhan

BJP MP Harsh Vardhan. BJP MP Harsh Vardhan.

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan on Saturday claimed that traders of the city’s key business hub are “embracing” digital transactions in the wake of demonetisation. Vardhan, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, said contrary to fears that Chandni Chowk would be badly hit by the note ban measure, traders are “enthusiastically” switching to digital platforms.

“People of Chandni Chowk are embracing digital transactions enthusiastically. All have been most appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I have got no negative representation,” Vardhan said in a statement. He claimed to have based his assertion on road shows and meeting with shopkeepers of the area.

Incidentally, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited the wholesale hub four days after the move was effected. Traders were facing “severe issues” due to the measure, he had claimed.