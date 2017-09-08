Chandivali Building Collapse: Cops plan DNA test on unidentified body to check if it is of Gounder

The collapse of the Crystal Business Park building on August 26 killed seven people. Express The collapse of the Crystal Business Park building on August 26 killed seven people. Express

The police are set to conduct a DNA test on one unidentified male body to confirm if it is of Rajkumar Gounder, who has been missing since the under-construction Crystal Business Park building collapsed on August 26, killing seven and injuring two. Gounder’s family, however, has seen the body twice in Rajawadi hospital’s morgue and claims the deceased is someone else.

“When the dead body was recovered from debris, he had a mobile phone, Rs 500 note, wore half pants and a white shirt. Those are not my brother’s belongings. Mobile details show the person who died was from West Bengal,” said Laxman Gounder, younger brother of Rajkumar Gounder. Laxman said he had spent a week at the collapse site and monitored each body that was recovered.

On August 26, part of the the half-demolished building came crashing down with over 20 labourers on the site. While nine people were rescued, seven of them were found dead. Gounder (53), who owned the Poclain machine used at the site for gathering and lifting soil or debris, continues to remain missing 10 days after the collapse even though the entire debris has been cleared.

The Sakinaka police have charged the developer, Mukesh Group, and demolition contractors under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by endangering life), and 34 (act done by several people with common intention) of the IPC.

While search operations have not been called off yet, the entire plot of Crystal Business Park has been handed over to the developer to clear the debris and separate the iron scrap.

“The developer requested us that he will employ his machines and clear debris. We asked the police and the fire department to supervise them,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, assistant commissioner of L-ward (Kurla), adding, “L ward is large and I cannot depute all officials in Chandivali. We had floods, Ganpati festival, and Eid to handle. The developer asked for plot and we handed it over. He has not been arrested yet, so what is the problem?”

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has entrusted the Mukesh Group with the plot, there is no strict vigil on the search operations by either the BMC or the fire department. According to officials, search operations will only be called off once all those missing in the collapse have been found.

On Thursday, the developer’s contractors removed debris from the site as firemen sat outside the compound wall under a shed. The Gounder family is worried his body might be missed during debris clearance if an officer was not present at the site.

Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale, however, said, “I have deputed a senior official to visit the site and check progress. We will have a report on this soon.”

According to the police, it is the BMC’s responsibility to monitor search operations. BMC, on the other hand, blames the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for not handling the search operation.

“Once they issued letter of intent (LoI), the plot comes under their jurisdiction,” said Ambi, adding that closure reports on the plot had been sent to the SRA by the building and proposal department.

SRA executive engineer Pralhad Mahishi, however, said the closure reports had not been received by them. “If the BMC is approving construction of building, its collapse will also be there responsibility to handle,” he said.

According to investigating officer Sunil Mane, one of the seven bodies remains unclaimed and is in a decomposed condition. Since Gounder is missing, a DNA test will be done to confirm if the body is his. Gounder’s family plans to privately conduct a DNA test on the body.

The August 26 CCTV footage outside the collapse site shows Gounder entering the premise on his motorbike but does not show him leave the under-constructed building. He had visited the site to take payment for his Poclain machine. “We know he is dead, buried somewhere under the debris. And no official is interested in helping,” said Laxman.

