Soon, dial 112 for police, fire brigade or Ambulance in Haryana

From October 2, residents of Haryana would be able to reach the police, fire brigade or ambulance services by dialing a universal number 112. The Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state has decided that it would set up a ‘Centralised Police Control Room’ in Chandigarh which would have a universal number-112 for fire brigade, ambulance service and police assistance. The control room would be made functional from October 2, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas told reporters in Chandigarh on Thursday. October 2 is Gandhi Jayanati, the birthday of Mahatama Gandhi.

Niwas said that a sum of Rs 9.20 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government for this project. He added that 10 new police stations were being opened in Gurugram. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval for recruitment of 500 traffic police personnel to deal with traffic situation in Gurugram, he said.

