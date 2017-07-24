SGPC to Capt Amarinder Singh: Take up Sikh hijackers’ retrial with Rajnath

Karnail Singh Panjoli Karnail Singh Panjoli

A member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Sunday urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take up the issue of retrial of Sikh hijackers with Union Home Minister for withdrawal of supplementary chargesheet. The court in Delhi has fixed July 31 for the start of the trial.

In a statement, Karnail Singh Panjoli said Amarinder Singh has shown his willingness to provide legal aid to two hijackers, Satnam Singh and Tejinderpal Singh, who will be facing a retrial in an old case despite serving life sentence for the same offence.

“Sikh institutions have committed to provide legal aid to both. You as the Chief Minister of Punjab should call up Rajnath Singh and press upon him to withdraw the supplementary charge-sheet”, Panjoli said, adding that Delhi Police who framed new charges against them comes under Union Home Ministry.

Expressing solidarity with the Dal Khalsa men, SGPC member from Fatehgarh Sahib said the hijackers were unarmed and did no harm to passengers. He further said they took this extreme step to focus the attention of the world to the demands of the Sikhs. “They used hijacking as a tool to lodge their protest against arrest of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and state’s atrocities on Sikhs”.

Pertinently, the Delhi Police in 2011 has filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the court of ACMM against five Sikh hijackers in the old FIR pertaining to the 1981 hijacking case. Out of five, Satnam Singh and Tejinderpal Singh are facing trail while Gajinder Singh, Jasbir Singh and Karan Singh are living abroad.

