Run-up to Gurdaspur bypoll: Sonia meets Sunil Jakhar, Bajwa

AMID A tug-of-war between Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa over party ticket for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, AICC president Sonia Gandhi met both the leaders separately. The Congress, however, is yet to announce its candidate even as the deadline for filing nominations is September 22.

Jakhar met Sonia first, followed by Bajwa and his wife, former MLA Charanjit Kaur Bajwa. Both the meetings lasted less than half an hour. Both the leaders refused to comment on their discussion with the party chief. Sources said Sonia gave a hearing to both Jakhar and Bajwa hinted that she would like to go with the recommendation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The CM is backing Jakhar. Sonia, it is learnt, urged both the factions to work together for the party’s victory. While Jakhar is Amarinder’s choice for the ticket, Bajwa wants his wife to be nominated. He has been claiming support from local MLAs. Bajwa was MP from Gurdaspur from 2009 to 2014.

