Robbery at doctor’s house: Gold chain found, man gets police remand, woman in judicial custody

POLICE ON Friday recovered one more gold chain, stolen with other ornaments from the house of doctor couple in Sector 30, following the disclosure by accused Ashish and Babita, who were arrested on Thursday. On Friday, Ashish, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony at Sector 26, was sent to one day police custody and Babita a residentof Jhujjar Nagar in Mohali, to judicial custody on Friday.

Sources said Babita came in contact with Ashish through one of their common friends, who was involved in the burglary at the house of the doctor couple and is currently absconding. And, Ashish had assigned the task of selling the stolen valuables to Babita, assuming that nobody would doubt that the jewellery were stolen. Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of Industrial Area police station, said, “Ashish had been involved in two cases of house and vehicle theft which are pending trial. The motorcycle, on which he and his associate, had come to the house of the doctor couple, was stolen from Manimajra and he would be taken into police custody by Manimajra police, too.”

Dr Bharat Kumar, a junior resident doctor at GMCH, Sector 32, has identified the jewellery as well as his Hyundai Xcent car, which was stolen by Ashish and his associate from his place. The doctor, along with his wife, had gone to meet a relative at a Mohali hospital when the burglars struck and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh, laptop, cell phone and the Hyundai Xcent.

According to police, Ashish was arrested while driving the stolen car near Manimajra on Thursday. On his disclosure, Babita was arrested and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her. A case was registered at Industrial Area police station.

