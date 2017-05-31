Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls: Candidates we supported have won, claims BJP; Congress says party symbols not used

Winning candidates with their supporters from Mauli village at Post Graduate Government College for women in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia Winning candidates with their supporters from Mauli village at Post Graduate Government College for women in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia

THE BJP claimed a majority of the candidates they supported in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls were declared winners on Tuesday. However, the Congress stated that the elections were not contested on party symbols and some of their supporters too won the elections. The Zila Parishad polls were held in seven constituencies: Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher and Khuda Jassu villages. The maximum voting — 89.18 per cent — in these elections was recorded at Raipur Kalan village.

The Panchayat Samiti elections were held in 12 constituencies: Lahora, Sarangpur, Behlana, Kishangarh/Bhagwanpura, Khuda Alisher, Kaimbwala, Daria-I, Daria-II, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan and Makhanmajra, Mauli Jagran-I and Mauli Jagran-II.

The highest voting in these polls was recorded at Raipurkalan and Makhanmajra with 89.18 per cent. In a press release, BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon said, “Of the total 10 seats of Zila Parishad, our party-supported eight candidates won the elections. In Panchayat Samiti, out of 15 seats, BJP-supported 11 candidates won the election.” The BJP released pictures of their supporters as well.

However, Congress city chief Pardeep Chhabra said that the candidates contested without party symbols. “We are not claiming any seats nor do we want to counter BJP’s claim,” said Chhabra. The Panchayat Samiti polls had seen a voter turnout of 65.05 per cent while the Zila Parishad elections had recorded a turnout of 65.37 per cent.

Two groups clash, four arrested

During the clash outside the Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Express

Two parties clashed during the counting process of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections at Government College for Men in Sector 11 on Tuesday. Four persons belonging to the two parties were arrested and produced before a local sub-divisional magistrate. Those arrested were Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, Rohit, Surinder and Vipin. Police said Manoj alias Mauji and Rohit belonged to the group of the candidate who lost from the seat of Kishangarh.

Surinder and Vipin belonged to the group of winning candidate. The supporters of both the parties had thrown stones at each other and two vehicles were damaged in the clash. Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said, “Timely intervention of local police personnel averted a major clash and four persons have been arrested under sections 107/151 of CrPC. All the four persons were later released on bail.” The counting process started around 8.30 am and it was finished around 11 am. Heavy police force was deployed around the counting centre.

