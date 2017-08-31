Multi-crore irrigation scam: No arrest in 14 days, main accused files for anticipatory bail

Fourteen days on but the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has not made any arrest in a multi-crore irrigation scam involving an influential contractor and six officials of the irrigation department. The main accused in the case, Gurinder Singh, a private contractor, has applied for anticipatory bail. A local court will decide on the matter on September 2. Sources in the vigilance bureau revealed that many important documents related to the allotment of various contracts to Gurinder are missing from his office in Sector 15.

The vigilance bureau mentioned in its FIR that the irrigation department did not produce vital records of the contracts given to Gurinder’s company, M/S Gurinder Singh Contractors, and therefore wanted to question him. The investigating agency has also mentioned in its FIR that Gurinder managed to take the contracts of nearly Rs 1,000 crore from the irrigation department with the help of some “high ranking” officials in the state government and senior officials of the irrigation department.

The vigilance bureau also mentioned in the FIR that the irrigation department gave two major contracts worth Rs 30 crore to M/s Gurinder Singh Contractors, including one in December 2016, a month before the imposition of code of conduct for the Assembly elections by violating the rules. The FIR mentions that the projects including the distribution work of Saroya Distributory and the rehabilitation work of Kandi Canal Phase 1 were allotted by the irrigation department by deleting the clause number 4.4, which specifies the capacities of the canals were deleted from the Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT).

Around 10 years ago, Gurinder’s firm had an annual turnover of around Rs 4.25 crore. But in the past one decade, the company had an annual turnover of around Rs 450 crore. At present, the contracts given to Gurinder’s firm were scrapped.

The vigilance bureau has also identified 30 properties in Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala and Noida worth Rs 100 crore. The bureau had also seized the bank accounts of Gurinder and his firm.

Gurinder along with executive engineer (XEN) Gulshan Kumar, chief engineer (Rtd) Paramjeet Singh Ghumman, XEN Bajrang Lal Singla, chief engineer (Rtd) Harwinder Singh, sub-divisional officer (Rtd) Kamikkar Singh Deol, chief engineer (Rtd) Gurdev Singh Sian and supervisor Vimal Kumar Sharma were booked by the agency on August 17 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App