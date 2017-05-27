Mohali Meeting: MC fixes rates for garbage collection

Councillors during the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 68, Mohali, on Friday. Jasbir Malhi Councillors during the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 68, Mohali, on Friday. Jasbir Malhi

In a meeting on Friday, the municipal corporation approved the rates for house-to-house garbage collection. According to the agenda, people living in flats will have to pay Rs 40 per month as garbage collection fees, while those living in houses having an area of 100 square yard will have to pay Rs 250 per month. The owners of a shop built in an area of 100 square yard will have to pay Rs 200 per month, while stores with an area of more than 100 square yards will have to pay Rs 300 per month.

The civic body has fixed a fees of Rs 500 per month for a hospital with one to 15 beds, Rs 1,000 for 16 to 30 beds and Rs 2,000 for more than 30 beds. Private schools will have to pay Rs 1 per child, primary schools to pay Rs 100, middle schools Rs 200 and senior secondary schools will have to pay Rs 500 per month to the MC. For a 10-room hotel, the MC has fixed Rs 1000 per month, Rs 2000 for 11 to 20-room hotel and Rs 4000 for hotel with more than 21 rooms. For marriage palaces, Rs 8000 per month has been fixed for an area of 500 square yard, Rs 12000 for a palace with an area of 500 to 1000 square yard and Rs 25000 for more than 1000 square yards.

The civic body passed agendas related to allotment of space to street vendors, start the stalled work of modern cow slaughter house and for outsourcing manpower for various vacant posts. A list of 993 street vendors was also approved. The agenda of including the land of Sohana village within the MC limits was opposed by SAD councillor Parminder Singh Sohana. He said they did not want to give the land to the MC as it belongs to their village and the residents are nor ready for it. After a sharp duel with the mayor, other SAD councillors also supported Parminder, following which the agenda was not passed.

