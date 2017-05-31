MC forms panel to revise user charges for garbage collection

The garbage collectors had alleged that for years they had been carrying out the work independently without any interference from the Municipal Corporation. Express The garbage collectors had alleged that for years they had been carrying out the work independently without any interference from the Municipal Corporation. Express

Amid protests by door to door garbage collectors, the Municipal Corporation Tuesday constituted a committee that would revise the user charges after holding a meeting with the garbage collectors and come up with a report in seven days. BJP Councillor Rajesh Kalia said that the charges proposed by MC were really high and they need to consult the stakeholders before rolling out this programme. While the house was going on, the garbage collectors held protests outside the MC building in Sector 17. But they called-off their protests after learning that the rates would be fixed again.

In 2012, the civic body had decided to come up with this project on pilot basis but they had to succumb to the pressure of garbage collectors who went on a strike. It must be noted that the garbage collectors does not come under the MC. The garbage collectors had alleged that for years they had been carrying out the work independently without any interference from the Municipal Corporation. They are opposing MC’s move to give specific number of houses to one garbage collector.

In the charges fixed by the MC, residents and owners of establishments had to pay user charges for garbage collection varying from Rs 200 per month to Rs 2,000 per month. The rates proposed in the policy stated that each of the residential houses of 10 marla will have to pay Rs 150 per month while those above 10 marla will have to pay Rs 200 per month. For owner of a residential house of size 7 marla and less than 10 marla, MC had fixed Rs 125 per month for garbage collection and those who own a house less than 7 marla had to pay Rs 100 per month. For big hotels and cinema owners, MC proposed user charges of Rs 2,000 per month while for each of the schools they proposed Rs 500 per month for garbage collection.

Solar power plants at community centres The house approved the installation of solar power plants at all the community centers in the city. The decision was made after the MC received a letter from the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology ( CREST). The solar power plants would be installed at all 45 community centers and the proposed capacity would be for 1575 KWP. The estimated cost for the project would be Rs 10.26 crore. The existing buildings have to get the solar power plant installed at their rooftops, latest by May 15, 2018 and they have to be installed at a plot of 500 square yards and above.

Disposal of booths and shops lying vacant The house today took up the agenda of disposing of shops at subway Sector 17/22 ( 12 shops), Sector 39-D ( 8 shops) and Mauli Jagran (15 shops). Since years, there have been no takers for these shops.

Though nominated councillor Charanjiv Singh stated that the reserve price needs to be lowered. However, it was put forward to let the auction happen this time with the same reserve price and if there were still no takers, they would reduce the reserve price. These properties will be auctioned on a lease-hold basis for 99 years. The booths have been causing losses to the civic body since years.

