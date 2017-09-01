Latest Punjab gang war out on FB includes film, students’ union

Manminder’s wife Bhavneet (left) with a photo of his brother Rupinder. (Express Photo by Divya Goyal) Manminder’s wife Bhavneet (left) with a photo of his brother Rupinder. (Express Photo by Divya Goyal)

In 2003, gangster Rupinder Singh ‘Gandhi’ was shot dead, allegedly by rival gang members. Fourteen years later, on August 20, his elder brother Manminder Singh alias Mindhi Gandhi, 41, who had taken over the reins of the ‘Gandhi gang’, was shot dead outside his house in Rasoolra village, in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. Manminder’s death came days before the release of Rupinder Gandhi 2 — The Robin Hood, a sequel to a movie based on Rupinder’s life.

Rupinder was born in a Sikh family, the youngest of five siblings, on October 2 and the surname ‘Gandhi’ stuck. Later, he drifted into politics and at 22, became Rasoolra’s youngest sarpanch with Congress support. His village talks of his “social work” and remembers him as a “national-level footballer” and “youth icon”. In police records though, he was a ‘history-sheeter’ with eight FIRs against him, over murder, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons.

In 2003, Rupinder was murdered by members of the Pehalwan gang. He was beaten up, his knees and arms broken, hung from a tree and shot, after which his body was dumped in the Bhakhra canal. The body was fished out almost 10 days later and secretly cremated to avoid law and order problem.

Manminder, who was then in the UK, where he worked for a construction company, returned to take over the reins of his younger brother’s ‘gang’. He also took on the surname name ‘Gandhi’ and started the Gandhi Group Student Union (GGSU) in his brother’s memory. Soon, like his brother, Manminder entered police records and had at least eight cases of ‘attempt to murder’ against him. One of these was for shooting at Lakhi, the main accused in Rupinder’s murder.

As Manminder’s notoriety grew, so did the GGSU’s, which claims to have over three lakh student members in Panjab University and across colleges of Punjab. Many of its members have been accused of violent clashes on campuses. While student union elections are banned in Punjab (not in the UT of Chandigarh), the group had chosen ‘office bearers’ across colleges in the state.

Over the years, a few members of the Gandhi gang such as Gurjot Garcha and Rinda Sandhu fell out with Manminder. In 2015, Mamminder gave his permission for the movie that was said to be based on Rupinder’s life. Manminder’s detractors thought the film depicted Rupinder in a poor light and blamed the elder brother. Police initially suspected Jogi Daheru, a former Gandhi gangster who left over differences with Manminder, to be behind the murder, but it was then that Gurjot Garcha, a Canada-based rival gangster, claimed responsibility in a post on Facebook. Garcha, once a member of the Gandhi group, claimed he killed Manminder because “he was using his brother Rupinder Gandhi’s name for cheap publicity”. SSP (Khanna) Navjot Singh Mahal said police were yet to make any arrests in Manminder’s killing.

The fate of the gang and the GGSU is now uncertain. Gurdeep alias Guru Grewal, state president of GGSU and Manminder’s nephew and “right-hand man”, says, “We are yet to take a decision on what to do now. But I think it’s the end of the Gandhi surname. There is no one is left to adopt it. The union, however, will retain the name in the memory of our slain brothers,” he says.

In the living room of a palatial bungalow in the middle of sprawling fields at Rasoolra, hangs a photograph of a young Rupinder. Bhavneet Kaur, Manminder’s wife says, “I want the killers arrested. I want my children to be safe,” she says. Her eight-year-old son Rupinder Preet, named in the memory of his uncle, has just got a new name. “He is now Harpinder Preet. Someone suggested we do that for the sake of their safety,” she says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App