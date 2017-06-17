Haryana offers insurance cover for crops

The farmers would have to pay only two per cent premium of the sum insured for Kharif crops and one per cent premium of sum insured for Rabi crops. The farmers would have to pay only two per cent premium of the sum insured for Kharif crops and one per cent premium of sum insured for Rabi crops.

AT A time when farmers were protesting at national highways on Friday, the Haryana government announced immediate implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to help farmers avail of insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities for 2017-18. Under this scheme, paddy, bajra, maize and cotton crops would be covered during the Kharif season while wheat, gram, barley and mustard would be covered during the Rabi season.

A spokesman of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said the government has notified the implementation of PMFBY, which would be implemented in Haryana by private companies. He said the farmers would have to pay only two per cent premium of the sum insured for Kharif crops and one per cent premium of sum insured for Rabi crops.

He added that all farmers, including share-croppers and tenant farmers cultivating the notified crops in the insurance unit, would be eligible for the insurance cover.

