Four members of Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad held

THE DISTRICT police have busted a terror module by arresting four persons, including a woman, in a two-day-long operation. Those arrested are said to be active members of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad. The police have also recovered two .32 bore pistols, four magazines and five live cartridges from the accused. Five other members of the group, including their arms supplier, were said to be on the run.

According to the police, the accused were planning to carry out some targeted murders. Some persons who were arrested for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were on their radar. Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar and a local Shiv Sena leader, too, were on their hit list. The police officials said that those arrested were identified as Harbarinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, currently residing in Sector 44, Chandigarh; Amritpal Kaur alias Amrit, a resident of Ludhiana; Jarnail Singh, a resident of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur district; and Randeep Singh, a resident of Jindar village in Gurdaspur district.

Harbarinder Singh and Amritpal Kaur were nabbed from near new bus stand in Phase 6 on May 29 while Jarnail and Randeep were arrested on Tuesday from Gurdaspur and Ludhiana respectively. Satnam Singh and Suresh Kumar, a resident of Munger district in Bihar, are said to be on the run. Suresh Kumar was supplying weapons to the group. The police officials said that the arrests were made after a tip-off during the interrogation of five other members of the group, who were nabbed from Bathinda on May 26.

“The accused were in touch with some members of the organisation through social media networking sites. These people are based in Pakistan, some Middle Eastern countries and the UK,” an official said. Sources in the police told Chandigarh Newsline that the district police launched an operation after getting a tip-off that some members of the organisation were in the city to meet one of their weapon suppliers.

A CIA team, led by Inspector Atul Soni, conducted a raid near the new bus stand in Phase 6 and arrested both Amritpal Kaur and Harbarinder Singh. The accused were booked under sections 18, 19, 20 of Unlawful Activities Act and sections 25, 54 and 59 A of the Arms Act at the Phase 1 police station. All the accused were produced in the court and sent to seven-day police remand.

