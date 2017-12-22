Eight DSPs get transfer orders from Chandigarh to Delhi

A TOTAL of eight deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of DANIPS cadre, posted in Chandigarh on deputation, were transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi with immediate effect on Thursday. All the eight DSPs joined Chandigarh Police on deputation for a period of three yeas in 2014 and all of them have completed the deputation period of three years.

The transferred DSPs are DSP (Crime) Pawan Kumar, DSP (East) Satish Kumar, DSP (South) Deepak Yadav, DSP (Cyber Cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma, DSP (CAW) Anjitha Chepyala, DSP (Vigilance) Sukhraj Katewa, DSP (Operations) Krishan Kumar and DSP (Traffic) Rajeev Kumar Ambasta. The development came hours after the hearing of a contempt of court proceeding against the Chandigarh Administration, which had failed to take any decision on the plea of the eight Chandigarh Police inspectors seeking promotion to the rank of DSP, was held at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday. The hearing was deferred to Friday.

In their application to CAT, eight inspectors demanded their pending promotions stating that the vacancies of DSPs are being filled by DANIPS-cadre DSP officers, who have come to Chandigarh from Delhi on deputation. The applicant police inspectors have also demanded the transfer of DANIPS cadre DSPs from Chandigarh so that they can be promoted to the rank of DSP. Though no senior police officers, including DGP Tajender Singh Luthra, DIG Dr OP Mishra, and others, were available for comment on the development, one of the eight DSPs said, “We will prefer to see the decision of CAT, in which applications of the Chandigarh Police inspectors are pending. We will also discuss the matter with senior police officers.”

There are a total of 18 DSPs in Chandigarh Police and 10 of them belong to Chandigarh Police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App