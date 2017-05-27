Chandigarh: 19-year-old found dead, cops suspect drug overdose

A SUSPECTED case of death due to drug overdose was reported at Dadumajra Colony in Sector 38 on Thursday night. Saurabh, 19, who had been treated at de-addiction centre in Sector 16 for six months, was found dead on the roof of the house of his close friend Kaali at Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38, on Friday. Kaali is also an addict and had been admitted to de-addiction centre in PGI.

Saurabh’s body was spotted by Kaali’s parents in the afternoon. The body was shifted to GMSH, Sector 16. Police officials said the preliminary investigation suggested that Saurabh was drunk on Thursday night and the possibility that he also consumed drugs could not be ruled out. It is the first incident of suspected death due to drug overdose in Chandigarh this year. In his statement to the police, Nazaar Singh, the victim’s father, said, “My son left the house around 7 last night claiming that he was going to see late night cricket tournament at Dadumajra cricket ground. Around 10 pm, we tried to contact him on his cell phone but the phone was switched off. This afternoon, I received a call from the parents of his friend Kaali that my son is lying dead on the roof of their house.”

Nazaar, who is an employee with house keeping department at Judicial Academy, Sector 43, informed the police that Saurabh had been admitted to the de-addiction centre of GMSH, Sector 16, for six months and he had been at home for the last one month. Sources said in her statement to police, Kaali’s mother said that a drunk Saurabh visited their house around 9 pm and after having dinner along with her son, she thought Saurabh had left for his house but instead he had gone up to their roof. Kaali’s parents said that they were unaware that Saurabh was on their roof because the stairs of their house were located outside the house.

Inspector Ram Rattan Sharma, SHO of Maloya police station, said, “Saurabh had a background of drug abuse and he had been treated at a de-addiction centre in Sector 16. His father has submitted his medical treatment record. We have not found any external injury marks on the body. The possibility of consumption of drugs by Saurabh last night cannot be ruled out. A post-mortem examination will be held on Saturday.” The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

