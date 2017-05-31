Bhangra Utsav: Put on your dancing shoes and say balle-balle on June 1

The idea of the Utsav is to promote the folk dances of Punjab and connect to the roots. Express The idea of the Utsav is to promote the folk dances of Punjab and connect to the roots. Express

CELEBRATE the joy and beauty of dance, Bhangra to be precise with Bhangra Utsav, a unique initiative by New Theatre that strives to bring on the common ground the young, senior citizens, students with special needs, underprivileged children, working professionals, legendary folk dancers and musicians. New Theatre is a not-for-profit folk dance regional development cultural association working in the field of talent, heritage and cultural promotion for the last 20 years.

For the last two years, the group has been working with different sections of society conducting various dance workshops that have helped them understand and appreciate the cultural heritage and the beauty of folk forms of Punjab. The enthusiasts have performed at various events in the region, and the Art & Cultural Affairs Department, Haryana, has partnered with New Theatre for the event.

According to Pritpal Singh Sodhi, president of New Theatre, the idea of the Utsav is to promote the folk dances of Punjab and connect us to our roots. The Utsav, adds Sodhi, is not a celebration of a day, but a way to connect with each other through dance.

Some of the highlights of the Utsav will include demonstration of yoga techniques by special students, performance by underprivileged children, gidha by youth and senior citizens, a harvest dance, a special performance by legendary folk dancers of Punjab who have contributed towards the dance form in the past four decades, including Master Harbhajan, Channi Takulia, Avtar Rana, Peter Sodhi, Gill Surjit, Pammi Bai and Jasbir Pannu. Audiences can also look forward to a performance by Raunak Band, followed by collaboration of folk instruments which are on the verge of extinction by well-known musicians.

The Bhangra Utsav is open to all and is scheduled for June 1 at Tagore Theatre, 6 pm to 9 pm.

