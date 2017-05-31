Air India flight for Bangkok to take off in October this year

Officials said the flight could start operating earlier as well. Express Officials said the flight could start operating earlier as well. Express

AN AIR INDIA flight from Chandigarh to Bangkok has appeared in the winter schedule of Chandigarh International Airport. According to the schedule, the flight would operate from October. Officials, however, said the flight could start operating earlier, too. Air India has already announced the direct flight to Bangkok from Chandigarh. Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, had said that the flight would start in the first week of June. But it failed to take off.

Airport sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that the Bangkok flight has appeared in the winter schedule. “Air India has been given the slot…it starts in October,” said a senior airport official. He, however, said that inclusion of the flight in the winter schedule does not mean that the flight cannot start earlier as well. Chandigarh airport CEO Sunil Dutt said details of the Bangkok flight have been added to the October schedule. “But, it could start prior to the given date or after as well,” he said.

The Air India counsel has told the Punjab and Haryana High court that the airline was making serious efforts to start the flight sooner. The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. But, international flights began operating from the airport last year only. At present, two international flights are operating from the airport.

