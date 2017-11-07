#ParadisePapers
1,011 farmers found burning stubble in Haryana: Minister

The pollution control board recovered around Rs 12 lakh as penalty from 454 farmers for burning stubble, he said. A maximum of 310 incidents of stubble burning were found from district Karnal, state environment minister Vipul Goel said.

Since the onset of paddy harvesting season, at least 1,011 farmers in Haryana were found burning stubble, the state’s environment minister Vipul Goel said.

He said the state’s pollution control board had found these farmers burning stubble and FIRs under relevant sections had been registered against 227 of them.

The pollution control board recovered around Rs 12 lakh as penalty from 454 farmers for burning stubble, he said. A maximum of 310 incidents of stubble burning were found from district Karnal, he said.

The pollution department was acting against those farmers found burning stubble following the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal in view of the increasing air pollution, he said.

The minister appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble as it not only adversely affect the environment but also decrease land fertility.

