Chandigarh: Two cadaver donations give fresh lease of life to five

Two fresh cadaver donations at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the last two days have given a fresh lease of life to five people, besides restoring the sight of four corneal blind patients, PGI said on Sunday. The institute airlifted a liver harvested from one of the donors to a New Delhi-based hospital after PGI failed to get a matching recipient here. A green corridor was established from PGI to Chandigarh Airport on Saturday. The liver was transplanted immediately into the recipient.

This year so far, PGI has received 13 cadaver donations, enabling doctors at the institute or in Delhi to harvest the organs for several waiting recipients. Of the two cadavers, one was of 37-year-old Satbir Kaur, a teacher with Gurukul School, Zirakpur, who was initially admitted to a private hospital at Zirakpur for treatment of nausea and headache on April 13. PGI officials said that she became brain-dead on the same day at the Zirakpur hospital.

“Zirakpur hospital got in touch with PGI for retrieval of organs… Kaur was declared brain-dead on April 13,” said a PGI statement. On Saturday, doctors harvested kidneys, liver and cornea from the patient. “Having no matching recipient for liver at PGI, it (liver) was allocated to ILBS, New Delhi, for a matching recipient. The liver was sent to New Delhi by creating a green corridor from PGIMER to International Airport, Mohali. The harvested kidneys and corneas were transplanted into the matching recipients here in PGIMER only,” said the PGI statement.

In the second case, a family from Kurukshetra in Haryana gave consent for cadaver donation of 37-year-old Jaswinder Singh who had suffered grave head injuries in a road accident on April 10. Initially, he was rushed to a local hospital in Kurukshetra for treatment. He was shifted to PGI on April 11. According to PGI doctors, Singh was declared brain-dead on April 12. “Following the consent, kidneys and corneas of the deceased were retrieved for matching recipients,” said the PGI statement.

The family members of two families said that their decisions would help in saving lives of several other needy patients. “She died the same way she lived, caring for others,” said Nitish Sharma, husband of Satbir Kaur. Kusum, wife of donor Jaswinder Singh, said, “With organ donation, at least I will be able to save someone else the pain and trauma of losing their close one.”

