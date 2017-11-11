Chandigarh to play host: Military literature festival from December 7-9

The Punjab government has said the first Military Literature Festival would be held in Chandigarh from December 7-9. Addressing a press conference Friday, Punjab’s Local Bodies and Tourism and Culture Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, unveiled the festival logo. He said that with thinkers, authors, historians, curators and defence experts participating in the programmes, the event promised to be a huge success.

Describing the event as a tribute to the armed forces, Sidhu expressed happiness and pride at being part of the initiative, which is being jointly promoted by the Punjab government and Chandigarh Administration with the objective of spreading awareness on the subject among the people. “With Punjab standing tall in terms of Param Vir Chakras won by its men, the festival is an apt and glowing tribute to the grit, courage and fearless determination of the country’s defence personnel,” said Sidhu.

